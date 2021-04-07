Food Truck Friday to kick off 2021 season

CARTHAGE, Mo. — A popular food festival will kick off its 2021 season this week.

Food Truck Friday is set for April 9th. Organizers expect about a dozen food trucks to set up around Central Park. But getting a good meal isn’t the only thing on the agenda this year. The event will branch out with activities for the whole family.

Abbie Bishop, Visit Carthage, said, “This year we actually have a bunch of lawn games that we ordered. We have checkers and connect four and that kind of stuff. And then we also have kids activities – this month we’re doing a build-a-bulldozer that we had donated to us.”

Food Truck Friday will run from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. this Friday and every second Friday of the month through October.