Food pantry receives donation through Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation

MIAMI, Ok. — Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College (NEO) recently received $1,000 to support the NEO Food Pantry.

Each year, the Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation supports food pantries across the nation.

Since its inception in 1999, the Stop Hunger Foundation has granted more than $29 million to help end childhood hunger.

“We have paired with community programs in the past, but this year we decided to stay close to home,” said JaVonne VanCuren, NEO Sodexo Marketing Coordinator.

“Since the inception of the NEO Food Pantry, the outpouring of support has been incredible,” said Ryan Orcutt, Center for Academic Success and Advising Coordinator and food pantry administrator. “We are extremely appreciative of Sodexo’s donation and it will allow us to expand our resources and support even more students and their families.”

For more information about the NEO Food Pantry, contact Orcutt at ryan.orcutt@neo.edu or to learn more about the Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation, contact VanCuren at JaVonne.VanCuren@sodexo.com.