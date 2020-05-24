Closings
Food drive being held for The Beacon

by: Deja Bickham

FORT SCOTT, Kan. — Now, more than ever, being a good neighbor means everything.

That’s why Kale Nelson, State Farm in Fort Scott is hosting a food drive to benefit The Beacon from May 25 to June 5.

The Beacon is a non-profit organization that assists more than 950 families every month in Bourbon County seeking help with food and other necessities.

Community members are asked to drop off canned goods and other non-perishable food items from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M.

The office is located at 1805 South National in Fort Scott.

In addition to collecting food, Kale Nelson State Farm will match food contributions up to $500 in a grocery donation to The Beacon.

