Food distribution to happen across Cherokee County on Tuesday

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ks.– Food distribution will take centerstage Tuesday across Cherokee County. Seven communities will host drive-thru clinics – all of which will open at 10 a.m.

Food boxes will be distributed on a first come, first serve basis in Galena, Riverton, Baxter Springs, Columbus, Scammon, Weir, and West Mineral. Those boxes include meat, cheese, produce, fruits and milk.

David Groves, Cherokee County Sheriff, said, “We also ask people to be respectful so we understand that some people may need to pick up for an elderly family member or someone who had to work or wasn’t able to get out, that’s not a big deal, the idea is to get this food to members of the community.”

Officials at each site will distribute the food boxes while supplies last.

Distribution locations include:

Baxter Springs – Former Walmart Parking Lot

Columbus- North COOP

Galena- City Hall Parking Lot

Riverton-Softball Field Parking Lot

Scammon- St. Bridget’s Catholic Church Parking Lot

Weir- Senior Center

West Mineral- Fire Department