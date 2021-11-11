Food Basket Brigade food drive returns to Newton County with support from Clark Funeral Home, distributing meals to hundreds during the holidays

NEOSHO, Mo. — An annual tradition to feed the hungry is underway in Newton County.

It’s the “Food Basket Brigade” — an effort to distribute meals to hundreds of people for the holidays. The food drive gives each recipient the ingredients for a Christmas meal — plus groceries to last a couple of weeks after that.

Today, the staff of Clark Funeral Home presented a $3,000 check to help get the shopping started. Volunteer efforts will build until distribution day — which will begin early the morning of December 18th.

“We get it there about 4:00 in the morning and start receiving items that need to be kept cold. And then we just run it like an assembly line and again this year we’ll be doing it like a drive thru,” said Gary Moon, Newton Co. Food Basket.

“We want to support our community by giving this donation to the Food Basket Brigade because the community is very important to us and we want to be able to help provide, help provide this for the families in our area,” said Tina Hierholzer, Clark Funeral Home.

You can apply for the program November 29th through December 2nd. They’ll hold a citywide food pickup on Saturday, December 11th. Distribution day will be December 18th.