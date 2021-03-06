DIAMOND, Mo. — The George Washington Carver National Monument is having a “Women in George Washington Carver’s life” that is part of their outdoor program.

Follow a ranger along the trails to learn about the women that impacted Carver’s life like Mariah Watching, Lucy Simon, and Sofia Liston.

Watkins was a influence on Carver when he needed a place to stay while in Neosho.

She helped strengthen his confidence, nurtured his budding faith in god, and encouraged him to pursue an education.

Sarah Martin Park Ranger, says, “They’re just amazing humans I think when we think about these women, we think about there characteristics their strong characteristics that would have been so influential to George.”

The program will continue Sunday at 1 P.M. if you weren’t able to come Saturday.