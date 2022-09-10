CARTHAGE, Mo. — Folks of all ages are saddling up in Carthage this weekend, taking their shot at barrel racing. The annual Carnival of Cans Barrel Races is taking place at the Lucky J Steakhouse and Arena in Carthage. This is the tenth year for the event and the fourth time it’s been hosted at Lucky J.

Event organizers say the festivities have doubled in size since moving there. Kids from as young as two years old to adults in their 70s and 80s take their shot.

“The peewee act, like I said, is kind of a big deal that we do every year. We kind of do a big deal with prizes and everything for them. So, we want every kid that gets in it to get something. Because they’ve made the effort to be in here and they’re, you know, hopefully, that will stir them up to keep going,” said Connie Dove, Co-Producer.

The 10th Annual Carnival of Cans Barrel Races will continue Sunday.