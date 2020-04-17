FMF – National Healthcare Decisions Day

JOPLIN, Mo. — April 16th is National Healthcare Decisions Day – a reminder to look ahead at what kind of treatment you would want or not.

Dr. Christopher Black, Freeman Palliative Care, said, “Anybody dealing with a serious medical condition or disease to stop back and reflect on their wishes and goals and ideas and try to kind of put that into words for not just themselves and their providers but their family in case that were to happen.”

There are two main documents to consider.

That includes a durable power of attorney, appointing someone to speak on your behalf if you are not able to make your own healthcare decision.

And an advanced medical directive.

“Highlights your wishes for your care in what we would consider heroic circumstances or end of life care.”

In some states, the spouse makes those decisions by default.

But Missouri law doesn’t specify who makes the call, which can lead to heated discussions between family members.

Megan Spiering, Freeman Palliative Care Cordinator, said, “And it provides a lot of tension with healthcare provideres trying to figure out what are her wishes.”

