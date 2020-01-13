Flute Gathering welcomes residents to learn about Native American style flutes and more

JOPLIN, Mo. — Flutists from across the four states gather in Joplin for an annual custom.

The Four State Winter Flute Gathering was hosted by the Joplin Native American Flute Circle on Sunday.

All were welcomed to come and watch others play Native American style flutes or compose a tune of their own.

The event has moved from Bentonville to Joplin about five years ago.

For some, no matter where the event is, they look forward to keeping the annual tradition alive.

Gabby Nagel, flutist, says, “To play is to kind of keep the heritage alive. Because a few years ago, the flute was almost gone. And now that we’ve become more progressive with the flute and everything, and women are allowed to play, it’s just keeping it alive and keeping it well. As you can see a lot of people are interested.”

Gordon Keyler of the Joplin Native American Flute Circle says, “We just want to keep the gift of the flute alive. It’s such a beautiful instrument, it’s a very healing instrument.”

The event also had vendors, a pot luck, and raffles.

If participants brought in two canned items of food, they were entered into a raffle to win a customized flute and flute bags.