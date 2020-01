QUAPAW, Okla. (KSNF) — The Superintendent of Quapaw Schools say the district has been hit hard with the flu bug this season.

Several students and staff have been diagnosed with the flu.

Quapaw Schools will be clossed Wednesday, January 29th and Thursday, January 30th.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, influenza has a high activity rate in the state of Oklahoma.

This comes after both Fairland and Wyandotte Public Schools closed last week due to illness.