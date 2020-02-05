Flu cases spike in Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KOLR) – The country is heading into what seems to be the peak of flu season, and in just one week, flu cases more than doubled in the state.

There are now more than 5,000 cases, and 16 people have died in Missouri.

A recent warning from the FDA shows there might be one less option for preventing the flu’s spread.

The Food and Drug Administration sent a warning out to the makers of Purell hand sanitizer last month saying the company has been advertising it’s products to be useful in preventing illnesses, without providing any science to back it up.

Local schools and health officials say, despite that warning, using hand-sanitizer is still better than nothing.

The CDC says to watch for the percentage of alcohol in the hand-sanitizers you’re using. Any with 60-percent or more is best, any less and you can’t guarantee it’s useful.