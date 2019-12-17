Flu cases double in first week of December in Missouri

FILE – In this Feb. 9, 2018, file photo, a nurse hooks up an IV to a flu patient at Upson Regional Medical Center in Thomaston, Ga. Adults in their late 20s and 30s face medical collections at a higher frequency than older Americans, a study finds, possibly due to lower incomes, lower insurance rates and insurance with high shared costs. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

Mo. (KOLR) — The number of flu cases nearly doubled in Missouri the first week in December.

MissouriNet reports four people have died from the flu so far this season.

State health officials reported 485 cases of the flu the first week of this month.

About half of those are in Northwest Missouri.

That’s up from just more than 260 cases statewide the last week in November.

Nationwide, at least 1,300 people have died this season from the flu.

In Greene County, there have been 69 cases of the flu reported so far this flu season.

That’s according to the health department’s website.

The department offers some advice for staying healthy.