Flower shops are preparing for Valentines Day

JOPLIN, Mo. — Flower shops are preparing for their busiest day of the year.

The Curly Willow put their Valentine’s Day flower order in the first week of December in anticipation for the holiday.

Over the past three months they have been ordering vases, ribbons and other items.

They say online orders have been trickling in since the first of the month.

The curly willow says if you forgot to put your order in — its not too late.

Kittie Oberg, Curly Willow Floral Designer, says, “I think the people who call ahead of time are people that are wanting deliveries or certain types of flowers. But if you are just wanting to stop by and pick something up we’ve got it starting at fifteen dollars all the way up to a dozen roses. So we’re ready for you just stop in and pick it up.”

The curly willow will be open on Valentine’s Day from 12 P.M. to 4 P.M.