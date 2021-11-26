Florida man dies on Oklahoma highway/Delaware County

DELAWARE COUNTY – A Florida man died Monday after falling off a 4-wheeler, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

Russell Garrett, 51, of Fort Myers, fell off a Yamaha Grizzly – 4-wheeler around 10 a.m. on county road 580, a half-mile north of county road 532, four miles east and three miles north of Leach.

The medical examiner confirmed Garrett died at the scene due to a medical condition, the patrol reported.

The patrol said Garrett’s vehicle was stopped facing westbound on county road 580 when Garrett fell from the vehicle due to a medical condition.