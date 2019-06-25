Flooding leaves behind significant damage to Seneca ballfields

SENECA, Mo. —

Flooding is putting a dent in the summer schedule for some Seneca athletes.

There is significant damage to the ballfields west of town run by the Seneca Athletic Association. Fencing is broken, water rose a few feet into the concession stand, and an extensive cleanup is needed. Members of the athletic association point out they’re a non-profit and that it will be a challenge to repair all the damage.

“We have definitely a lot of dirt that’s been gone and pulled off the fields. All of our fences, a lot of our fences are down.” Blake Scribner, Seneca Athletic Assoc.

The association adds that the ballfields are impacted both by extensive runoff from the neighboring property as well as overflow from Lost Creek.