Flooding is possible later this week in the Four States

(KSNF/KODE) — Meteorologists are keeping a close eye on the potential for flooding later this week.

Forecasts indicate a small possibility of wintry weather Thursday night that will quickly switch over to rain by Friday.

That rainfall is then expected to last until Friday afternoon and late evening.

This could bring enough rain to cause flooding. Anywhere from 1 inch to 1.5 inches is expected.

For now, low lying areas as well as areas near creeks, streams, and rivers appear to be the main concern.

