Flooding Causes Traffic Delays in Miami

MIAMI, Okla. - Local resident, Misty Bryan lives in Commerce, but works at a daycare in Miami.

She says the flooding caused her work to close, due to lack of safe travel routes.

Water levels are at 25.3 feet now, and are starting to go down slowly.

No water level increases are expected.

"It is really hard. A bunch of the traffic's been having to come through Commerce. So it's like a big traffic holdup. Just to get within 5 minutes you're in a 30 minute traffic jam just to get from Commerce to Miami." said Misty Bryant, Local Community Member

The only ways into Miami is through Commerce.

There is also a detour near the turnpike people can take.

You can find a map of road closures on the city of Miami, Oklahoma's Facebook page.

