Flooding causes mandatory evacuation in Coffeyville

Map provided by the City of Coffeyville shows areas being evacuated.

COFFEYVILLE, Ks. - The City of Coffeyville announces a mandatory evacuation for everyone in a flood prone area Monday morning.

As of 6 A.M. the river level was at 23.1 feet, after steadily rising overnight.

The National Weather service predicts the water will crest at 26.6 feet early Tuesday morning.

Coffeyville Police and Fire have started notifying residents and business owners in affected areas.

City leaders are asking everyone who evacuates to report to the Red Cross Office at 128 W. 8th.

A shelter is being established at the First Southern Baptist Church and animals will be allowed.