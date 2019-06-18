Flooding and recent rain delay planting at Arma community garden

Last month’s flooding and recent rain have pushed back the date to start planting in the garden. The plan was to have the garden planted by now and have the first harvest by the 4th of July.

As of right now, members of Live Well Crawford County haven’t been able to put anything in the ground. All they can do now is wait.

“All the residents are really excited about this project. We’ve got volunteers lined up, we’ve got plants lined up. We just need the weather to cooperate with us,” says Matt O’Malley, Live Well Crawford County.

The new plan is to start planting a fall garden sometime next month. O’Malley adds though they ran into this obstacle, he is still working towards providing the community with fresh food.