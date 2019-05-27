Flood damages being assessed on NEO campus

MIAMI, Okla. - After being impacted by recent flooding, the campus of NEO is working to assess all damages.

Campus officials say they have begun seeing water recede on campus.

Some of NEO's facilities sustaining water damage include their softball, baseball, and football fields.

In addition, the Honors Plaza located at the south end of the stadium is also filled.

NEO's Dobson and Harril Dorm is pumping out water in the basement to ensure hot water is available for students.

On Tuesday, a professional recovery company will begin cleanup efforts.

