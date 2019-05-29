Flood damage to Jasper County roads brings several complaints from drivers

Flood damage to roads has prompted a number of complaints to road crews in Jasper County.

The county road superintendent is inspecting areas of potential damage. So far, the most significant impact is the bridge near County Road 170 and Apple Road. It was temporarily closed so crews could patch the damage and has since reopened to traffic. There are a few other sites with minor damage and county commissioners are hoping they’ve found all the areas damaged by high water.

“We’ve gotten a considerable amount of rain the last several year. But nothing probably to this magnitude. I believe the county I heard was 19 – 20 inches in three days. And certainly that’s a lot of rain, a lot of water to deal with. So we had some trouble there,” says Darieus Adams, Jasper County Commissioner.



The damaged bridge will also be getting a more permanent fix since it had already been scheduled for replacement. That work should start in the next couple of weeks.

