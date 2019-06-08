Flood damage delays Miami Public Pool opening

MIAMI, Okla. - Flood damage has delayed the Miami Public Pool from opening for the season.

Workers with the Miami Parks Department have spent the week cleaning the pool, concession stands, bathrooms and pool furniture. They say about five feet of water entered the facility. Now that the water has receded, it's left behind a sand/mud mixture that has been difficult to get rid of. Workers say the best solution they've found so far has been to drain the water, clean and then repeat. And they have no idea how long it could be before the pool opens to the public.

"We just don't know what we're going to find under the water until it's drained, and we'd hate to set a time and find an issue," says Jesse Hilgenberg, Miami Parks Manager.

He says crews have found live fish, at least one snake and one turtle in the pool. They plan to bring in wildlife experts to remove the animals and release them back into the Neosho River.

