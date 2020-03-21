FlexJobs offers tips on working from home with children

Many people are finding themselves working from home due to COVID-19, and that includes babysitting their kids as well.

FlexJobs gives tips on how you can complete all of your tasks, while the kids are running around.

Communicate with your employer that your kids are at home and you can’t guarantee that all interactions, whether phone or video conferencing, will be interuption-free.

Arrange a virtual play date for your kids with friends, grandparents, or aunts and uncles.

Plan activities for all age groups that don’t need supervision, including naps, reading and writing activities, and favorite TV shows.

