Fletcher Toyota makes donation towards school bus safety

JOPLIN, Mo. — It’s one thing to learn about bus safety when it’s being taught by humans, but it’s all together different when that message comes from an actual school bus.

Members of the Joplin School District’s Transportation Department went to Frank Fletcher Toyota this morning to pick up a $2,500 donation.

That money will go towards the purchase of a radio controlled, miniaturized school bus called, Buster, The School Bus.

School officials hope the message Buster tells kids will really sink in and maybe save their lives.

Mike Bevis, Joplin Transportation Director, said, “Teaching them about bus safety how to get on a bus, how to wait for a bus safely, everything that we try to teach them every year anyway, but this is something that’s really going to hold their attention and something they’ll remember that Buster told them. ‘Hey be safe around a bus, this is how you do it.'”

School district officials hope other businesses in the area will also make donations to help pay for Buster.