Flash Flooding and Power Outages in Joplin

JOPLIN, MO – Many drivers in Joplin had trouble navigating the roads due to high waters.

Some cars got flooded and were unable to go anywhere, including some at 32nd and Range Line.

Some vehicles had to be towed, which lead to traffic problems on Range Line all the way down to 20th St.

Officials say a number of things can happen to motorists trying to drive through high waters, all of which are bad.

“And we’ve had some vehicles that have been stalled out because they went through an intersection, they always do and then all of the sudden there’s two feet of water and they couldn’t do it, we had some high winds that blew down a couple trees, we also had some lightening strikes, we’ve had several reported lightening strikes where the fire department has been out to check on houses, fortunately no structure fires.” Says Keith Stammer, Joplin, Jasper Co. Emergency Management Coordinator.

There were also some sporadic power outages in Joplin. Some power lines came down on a stretch of North Range Line. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.