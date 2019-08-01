Flash Flood Watch issued with 3 days of heavy rain expected

(KSNF/KODE) — A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for a large part of the Four State region from early Thursday morning to Saturday morning.

Storms are expected to develop overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning in southeast Kansas and southwest Missouri. Then, multiple rounds of rain are expected through Saturday morning.

Meteorologists with the National Weather Service, as well as our meteorologists at KSN/KODE, are calling for multiple storms tracking over the same locations with high rainfall rates.

Storm total amounts of 3 to 5 inches with localized heavier amounts to 7 inches will be possible generally along and west of Cassville to Osceola, Missouri through Saturday morning. National Weather Service Springfield



Counties in the Watch in southeast Kansas include: Allen, Neosho, Labette, Bourbon, Crawford, and Cherokee counties.

Southwest Missouri counties include: Barry, Barton, Cedar, Dade, Jasper, Lawrence, McDonald, Newton, and Vernon counties.

Flash Flooding is considered a very dangerous situation. A Flash Flood Watch means meteorologists expect flooding to develop with little to no warning as rain could fall at very fast rates associated with the expected storms.

