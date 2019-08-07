Flash Flood Watch in effect for SW Missouri and SE Kansas

KSNF/KODE — All of the KSN/KODE viewing area counties in southeast Kansas and southwest Missouri are in a Flash Flood Watch.

Southeast Kansas Flash Flood Watch

For Woodson, Wilson, Allen, Neosho, Montgomery, and Labette Counties, the Watch is in effect for tonight into Thursday morning.

Moderate to heavy rainfall is expected tonight and early tomorrow morning in that part of southeast Kansas.

Meteorologists with the National Weather Service in Wichita say 2 to 4 inches of rain could fall, leading to the threat of flash flooding.

SW MO and SE KS Flash Flood Watch

For the rest of our southeast Kansas and southwest Missouri counties, the Watch is in effect from 1 am Thursday through Friday morning.

Thunderstorms tonight in those areas could bring 1 to 4 inches of rain, with isolated places seeing up to 6 inches of rain.

Reminder: Flash flooding is considered a dangerous situation. “Turn Around, Don’t Drown” should be a main rule of thumb. You should monitor the weather situation and we’ll keep you updated with the latest information and threats in the Four States.

Our mobile app will notify you if flash flooding becomes a threat. Download it now: Apple users, click here. For Android, click here.