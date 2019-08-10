Flags will fly at half staff in Missouri to honor a state representative

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
MO Flags at half staff

MISSOURI – Starting Monday, flags will fly at half staff across the Show-Me State for a state representative who passed away last week.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson is honoring late Representative Rebecca Roeber from Kansas City. Roeber was elected into the House in 2014 after serving 17 years as an educator. She was chair of the House Elementary and Secondary Education Committee. Roeber was a strong advocate for school choice and the betterment of state schools.

Flags will fly at half staff starting next Monday, August 12th until Representative Roeber is laid to rest.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story