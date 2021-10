WASHINGTON D.C. — Flags have flown at half-staff across the country today to honor the life of General Colin Powell.

The former US Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff passed away earlier this week due to complications from COVID-19. According to a statement from his family, the 84-year-old was fully vaccinated.

Flags were flown at half-staff throughout the day at the white house, as well as all public buildings and military posts.