Flags at half-staff in honor of fallen Missouri police officer

American and Missouri state flags are flying at half-staff today to honor a police officer shot and killed while on-duty.

Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe issued the proclamation for all state and government offices. Joplin City Hall is among local offices participating. It’s in remembrance of North County Police Cooperative Officer, Michael Langsdorf.

He was killed Sunday, June 23rd, near St. Louis while responding to a bad check complaint at a food market. About five minutes after arriving, police received a call that he had been shot. Officer Langsdorf was later pronounced dead.

Kehoe says, “He patrolled the streets, confronting violence and taking risks so others could be safer. We are all indebted to Michael Langsdorf, and we will always remember the difference he made.”

Officer Langsdorf is being laid to rest today.