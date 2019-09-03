Five reasons why September may be the best month to buy a home

SAN FRANCISCO – JANUARY 30: A for sale sign is seen on a single family home January 30, 2008 in Vallejo, California. According to the California Association of Realtors in December sales of existing, single family homes in Bay Area homes dropped 38.1 percent from a year ago. (Photo by David Paul Morris/Getty Images)

“We’re entering into a fantastic season for buying a house or investing in a property and by the end of the year, it’s always a great time,” explained Carl Junction realtor Gary Stubblefield.

During autumn, leaves fall, and so do home prices.

“There’s something special about shopping in the fall and the turning leaves that makes you start thinking about going from outdoors to indoors,” Stubblefied continued. “It’s easier to picture the house in both seasons”

According to realtors, September is possibly the best time to buy a new home — for these five reasons.

There are fewer people shopping for homes compared to summer and spring seasons.

Fall sellers are anxious about striking a deal for a quick sale.

They are also more serious about making a deal with a buyer.

Fourthly, realtors have the chance to give you more hours in their day to assist you.

“It’s really up to you, but with a good realtor, we can help you find the perfect house in the perfect time of the year,” said Stubblefield.

Lastly, the savings you can make on purchasing a home in the fall can contribute to the items you need inside your home such as carpet or paint.