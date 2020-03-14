Five ponies escape circus; One hit by car

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Five ponies escape a circus visiting the river valley and one is hit by a car after running into traffic.

The Tarzan Zerbini Circus is in town for the weekend in Fort Smith in the parking lot of Central Mall.

The Fort Smith Police Department said an EMS driver reported the horses were loose this morning.

When an Animal Control officer got to the area, one ran out into traffic and was hit.

The horse survived but was injured.

We’re told the owners of the horses received a warning citation for horses running at-large.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, or PETA, sent this letter to mall.