Five people facing charges for kidnapping, drugging, and raping Dade County woman

The Lawrence County Prosecutor files charges against five people accused of kidnapping, raping, and drugging a woman in Everton.

It happened back in August. According the probable cause statement — Zackery Wade, who is in custody — went to get the victim a drink at a convenience store. The victim drank it and says she immediately felt under the influence. She then lost consciousness and woke up at someone’s home.

Four men were injecting both themselves and her with narcotics and repeatedly raped her.

James Maggard, Jr., is one of the four men accused. He was arrested Saturday.

But, three of the five total suspects are still missing — including Maggard’s mother, Wanda. She’s charged with kidnapping and conspiracy to commit rape.

“It’s a very sad incident and as a result of this being published and you all assisting in getting information out there, we’ve had multiple other victims come forward–which we’re currently in the middle of those investigations,” explained Detective Chris Berry with the Lawrence County Prosecutor’s Office.

Investigators say the victim was taken to a local store during the ordeal and says she tried to alert security to what was happening, but was unsuccessful.