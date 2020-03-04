JOPLIN, Mo. — Five people are in jail after a long stand off in Joplin.

Tyrell Harbin and Dustin Detherage were both arrested and charged with first degree robbery, first degree burglary and armed criminal action.

Megan Detherage was arrested for first degree burglary.

And Josee Karguth and Charles Murphy were both arrested on unrelated warrants.

Around 8:15 this morning, JPD was called to the 2500 block of South Grand Avenue.

Victims said suspects had entered their home and stole property at gunpoint.

Officers got a description of the vehicle the suspects were in.

They tracked it to a home in the 2700 block of South Minnesota.

That’s where all the suspects were taken into custody following a standoff that lasted several hours.