Five fires in one Southwest Missouri town have residents on edge

LIBERAL, Mo. – One Southwest Missouri town has been plagued with a series of fires.

Since last month, the town of Liberal has seen five different structure fires that have completely burnt down homes. All of the fires have taken place relatively close to one another on Denton and one on Main Street.

No one has been injured in these fires and all have hit empty homes. But area residents say the possibility their home will be next is keeping them up at night.

“It’s really scary, people can’t sleep at night because we’re just worried about if our house is going to go. It’s just, so far it’s been empty houses and we’re just, everyone is really nervous.” Belinda Corsei, Resident

Along with the Liberal Fire and Police Departments, Barton County is also investigating the situation.

At this time, they have no updates on their findings.