Five businesses on Military Avenue in Baxter Springs closing

BAXTER SPRINGS, Ks. — Most of a city block in one Southeast Kansas town is shutting down.

It isn’t often that nearly an entire city block in a downtown area, with several businesses closes. But that’s what’s happening in Baxter Springs. Five businesses in the 1100 block of Military Avenue, under the name Decades of Wheels will all be closed soon.

The General Manager for Rita’s Roost Bistro, Rita’s Event Center, The Little Brick Inn Bed and Breakfast, the Car Museum and Spin Out Arcade will all be closed within two weeks. The culprit, according to General Manager Stormy Mountford is the difficulty in staffing the ventures during a pandemic.

Beth Cullum, Owner, Modern Jewelry, said, “I, I really believe it will have an impact”

Beth Cullum is the owner of Modern Jewelry, across the street, and says the temporary closure is bound to affect the downtown area.

“Last week, I had a young couple in here browsing and they were from Miami and they had gone through the car museum so I don’t know if that’s why they specifically came to Baxter, but yes, I think it’s going to have an effect.”

“There is some good news, all twenty employees of these various businesses will stay on the payroll and continue to work on projects until everything reopens.”

Mountford says the closure will be for the winter, and she’s hoping and praying, like the rest of us, that 2021 will bring a return to normalcy.