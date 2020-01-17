Five arrested in Neosho drug bust

NEOSHO, Mo. — Five people are behind bars after drugs and weapons, including a sawed-off shotgun, are found in a Newton County home.

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant Tuesday at 632 Baxter Street, in Neosho.

Authorities found meth, drug paraphernalia, a pistol, and an altered sawed-off shotgun.

30-year-old Ashlee R. Sherrick, 39-year-old Patrick D. Henry, and 41-year-old Nathan D. Henslee were all arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

Ashlee R. Sherrick

Patrick D. Henry

Nathan D. Henslee

33-year-old Matthew K. Woodall was also arrested for possession of a controlled substance, in addition to unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a defaced firearm.

28-year-old Brenton S. Robinson was taken into custody as well for local warrants.