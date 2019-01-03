Fitzpatrick on being named MO state treasurer Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

JEFFERSON CITY - Becoming Missouri's State Treasurer was never in the plans for Scott Fitzpatrick.

"I was planning to serve out my last two years in the House and really had not give the state treasurer's job any though prior to any of this happening," Fitzpatrick says.

Governor Mike Parson reached out to Fitzpatrick this past fall, after Attorney General Josh Hawley was elected to the federal Senate, setting in motion a chain of events. Parson appointed state treasurer Eric Schmitt to the AG's office, and then asked Fitzpatrick to assume those responsibilities. While Schmitt will have a new job to go along with the new year, Fitzpatrick says that doesn't mean he won't still be helping out with Missouri's finances.

"We've already talked multiple times during the transition period, so we'll continue to talk, I'm sure on at least a weekly basis for quite a while, and he's been gracious in offering his advice and assistance in any way possible, and also his staff has been very helpful as I've worked on assembling a staff as well to try to transition into the office," Fitzpatrick says.

As treasurer, Fitzpatrick will have several familiar responsibilities, and some that are new. He says there are several boards he'll serve on, like the Board of the Missouri State Employee Retirement system, which he has served on in the House for past few months; the board of the Missouri Housing Development Commission, which oversees low income housing programs; and the Board of Fund Commissioners, which oversees any issuance of public debt. Along with that, Fitzpatrick's office also manages the state's 529 plan, a college savings program; the MO ABLE plan, a savings program for families of people with disabilities; and the state's unclaimed property program. Fitzpatrick says he won't be working alone, though. The treasurer's office has a staff of fifty people to do all of that, and invest the state's excess cash and manage Missouri's banking relationships and disbursements of checks. While that does seem like a big job, Fitzpatrick says he won't be going in entirely blind, thanks to his time as chair of the House budget committee.



"My time as budget chairman, and really the time leading up to that as well has given me a pretty good understanding of the state's financial situation in terms of cash flow and understanding the budget in a pretty holistic way," Fitzpatrick says.

He says the man who is taking over that role for him, State Representative Cody Smith of Carthage, has a "big job" ahead of him, but Fitzpatrick is confident its one he's more than capable of succeeding at.

"Cody will do well. Cody is going to have a lot of support, and I told Cody that I would be available for anything he needed any time he needed it."

Fitzpatrick will serve the remaining two years of the term Schmitt was elected to in 2016, and says he is already planning to run for a full four year term in 2020.