Fishing Derby Video

PITTSBURG, KS - Kids grab their rods and reels to win fun prizes today.

The Little Balkans Days Fishing Derby took place this evening at lakeside park in Pittsburg. Children under the age of 15 could compete in multiple categories and win prizes like tackle boxes, lures, fishing rods, and plaques for biggest fish and most fish caught. Every kid participating could win a prize regardless of the amount of fish they caught.