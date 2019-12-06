FirsTitle in Grove collecting canned goods and clothes

GROVE, Ok. — FirsTitle in Grove is working to make a difference in families lives just in time for the holidays.

The facility is collecting canned goods and clothes including hats, gloves, socks, and coats.

All items will benefit the Christian Help Center Food Bank which helps out more than 320 community members each month.

The items will also go towards CASA of Grove and Miami.

The organization caters to helping kids in the state’s custody.

During the Christmas time, many foster families struggle to make sure each kid has a happy Christmas.

Items can be dropped off at the FirsTitle office at 909 S. Main St. in Grove.