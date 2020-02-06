First Winter storm of 2020 impacts travel across the Four States

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ks. — It’s the first major Winter storm to hit the Four States in 2020.

How has the snow and ice impacted the Four State area?

We’ve been out throughout the day we’ve seen cars sliding or in ditches.That’s kept everyone from Law Enforcement, to the Department of Transportation, even tow trucks busy since early this morning.

Bill Cottrill, Owner, Cottrill’s Towing, said, “All I can tell everybody is just go slow. If you go slow, you’ll get through this real easy.”

Sheriff David Groves, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, said,”From the early morning hours when the rain started transitioning over to this wintry mix and then into snow, deputies have been busy throughout the county responding to vehicles slide offs, crashes.

Before 10 Wednesday morning deputies in Cherokee County had responded to 10 snow and ice related incidents.

“Regular on-duty officers are out and about. With the schools closing all of our school resource officers are also out assisting with the increase in motorists related calls.”

Another person who started receiving calls early Bill Cottrill with Cottrill’s Towing.

“This is a real wet snow, so it’s real slushy, so you know, you’ve got to be real careful, when you hit that slush. It’ll actually change the direction of your vehicle,” said Cottrill.

He says his day has been filled with winch-outs.

“A winch-out is when somebody goes someplace you know, like in a ditch or stuck in a you know, believe it or not in their driveways. We’ve pulled people out of their driveways.”

Even Cottrill was Sliding a bit coming up some hills

“Yes, well anytime you give it a little bit of gas you’re probably going to do that. I was trying to get up that hill, you know, and this big thing right here doesn’t get around like a small car does.”

Cottrill says whether you’re in a small vehicle or a big tow truck like his, the same rules apply drive slow and pay attention to the roads.

Groves said they have now responded to a total of 17 incidents, but luckily no injuries have been reported.