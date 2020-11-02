OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — She’s a first-time mom as of Thursday.

And boy did she have a special delivery.

Not only did she give birth at home, in the middle of a Pandemic…

But she did it by candle-light…

On day three of no power…

During the ice storm of the century in Oklahoma City.

Peyton Yager from our sister station KFO has the story.



Meet Ari… 8 pounds 5 ounces

Less than 36 hours old…

And already…

The story of a life time..

Chris–

“We made it work. It was a make it work moment ”

The Espinoza’s riding out the ice storm of the century

Relying on candles

When Morgan’s contractions became unbearable

A week before her due date….

Morgan–

“ I was so cold I was shivering.”

“ And they call it labor for a reason so…

The inside temperature -48 degrees…

No power

No heat.

No pain meds..

Deciding the living room… will have to do…

“I was trying to massage her back and squeeze her hips and then when she was taking a break I was loading the fire as big as I could get.”

Chris – Stacking firewood for warmth..

Neighbors lending power from their generator…

Boiling water in a coffee pot… for warm washcloths..

“It was a lot of answered prayers and we are in love.”

12 hours later..

The couple

First time parents..

“ I am so proud. I could not of done that.”

The family of three – still waiting for their

Electricity to come back on..

But now…

With new company..

“I would do a home birth again just with power laugh”