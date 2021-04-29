First Thursday Art Walk returns to Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. — It’s been more than a year, but one Joplin tradition is making its return next week.

First Thursday Art Walk is coming back to the downtown area starting next week. The event will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. There will be six locations people can stop by to see art from local artists.

Including — Club 609, Beast and Barrel, Urban Art Gallery, Ron Erwin and Thao Nguyen Photography, Spiva Center For The Arts And Joplin Avenue Coffee Company. On top of the art, there will also be live music from Ozark Bards.

Linda Teeter – First Thursday Artwalk Coordinator, said, “We’re excited about it. We would really appreciate people coming down to see us. It’s been 14 years been doing this, and it’s not been an easy situation this last year. But we are so happy to be back downtown.”

Teeter adds that everyone is welcome, but masks will be required.