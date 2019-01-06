First Stream Team Clean-up of 2019 Video

CARL JUNCTION, MO - A local outdoors group is spending part of the weekend cleaning up some local waterways in a different way.

Joplin Outdoors had a stream team clean-up at the Highway JJ and Stone's Corner public access points along Center Creek. Normally the group does this kind of project while floating, but today they decided to stay along the shore on foot instead. The cold temperatures in the water could be dangerous to volunteers if they end up falling out of their vessel. However, being on foot allows those that came a chance to pick up some garbage they wouldn't have access to if they were on the water.

"We find a lot of the micro trash on the shorelines and what it does is it's little bitty plastics and items that break down super tiny." says Joplin Outdoors remember Kaci Stinger

Eighty two bags of trash, a mattress, and eight tires were just a few of the items cleared out of the water ways today.This is the first stream cleanup for the group in 2019. The group plans on doing a stream clean up every month for the rest of the year.