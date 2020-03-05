First responders review response plans on Severe Weather Awareness Week

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ks. — March 2nd through 6th is recognized as Severe Weather Awareness Week in Kansas.

Throughout the week, emergency agencies across Southeast Kansas are reviewing their response plans, sharing information, and informing the public about being prepared in the event of severe weather.

In Cherokee County, Sheriff David Groves says his office wants to remind people that in that area, the weather can change without notice and you want to be prepared.

Regardless of where you’re at, whether you’re at work, or you’re at home, or maybe your kids are by themselves after school for a period time. Make sure everybody knows what to do regardless of where they’re at, at any given time. Because again the storms can come up and be severe without much notice,” said Groves.

Groves says according to the National Weather Service there were 40 confirmed tornadoes in Cherokee County since 1950 which resulted in several serious injuries, and even death.