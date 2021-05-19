First Responders Parade held in Joplin to celebrate police officers, firefighters, and EMS workers

JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNF) – National Police Week was last week. This week is National EMS Week. A combination of the two was celebrated in a big way in Joplin.

A First Responders Parade took place at McKinley Elementary School on Wednesday.

Students and staff members lined the sidewalks, with signs and smiles, to show their love and appreciation for firefighters, police officers and ambulance workers.

“What we wanted to do this year, we started a Pen-Pal program here at McKinley with some of the firefighters and police officers, and due to COVID restrictions, we weren’t able to have anyone in the building, and so this is our way to show the local community, the local first responders, our appreciation for them,” said Kari Lewis, McKinley Elementary Special Education Teacher.

First responders get a day all to themselves later this year on Thursday, October 28th.