First responders in Joplin get free steak dinner

JOPLIN, Mo. — First responders in Joplin get a free steak dinner Friday as way to show they’re appreciated.

It was that and more including deserts at the Joplin Public Safety Training Center Friday.

It was all part of the Annual First Responders Luncheon.

That event is usually held in the Spring, but the pandemic forced the event back a few weeks.

Dave Schepper, Joplin First Responder Chaplain, said, “Arvest Bank is here to give stuff away, Crowder College and their Ag. Department is here and donated all the meat, all the steaks and baked potatoes and things like that.”

Jorge Zapata, Crowder College AG. Chair Director, said, “We’re just super happy to be connected with this event and being able to serve our first responders who we love dearly and we’re glad that they’re out there.”

Both men say this is the least they can do for everything their guests for the day do for the community.