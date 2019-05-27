First responders continue to monitor flooding in southeast Kansas

First responders in southeast Kansas say even though the rain has stopped for now, they are still keeping a close eye on rivers and streams.

Emergency management director Rick Whitson says first responders, along with city, county, state and federal officials have been meet twice a day in Coffeyville and Independence to monitor the flooding throughout Montgomery county. He says at the moment, they are cautiously optimistic that flood waters may begin to recede in the next couple of days. However, that could change if more rain falls. Whitson says they are monitoring the Verdigris River at Coffeyville because of the river's proximity to a refinery. He says over the next few days, it is important for you to keep a close eye on the weather, and only get your news from a trusted source.

"It complicates everything we do when we're fielding phone calls because someone says, 'I heard that,' and it's not anywhere near a possibility," Whitson syas. "Go to trusted sources to get your information."

In Cherokee county, crews have begun the process of assessing damage from this week's flooding. Sheriff David Groves says most of the damage has been to county roads, but they are also asking anyone with damage to personal property to contact emergency management. He says that information can help the county in the application process for federal disaster assistance. With more rain on the way this week, Groves says it is important to pay close attention to water over the roads.

"The ground is saturated. If we get additional rain, the water that has gone away is going to come back, those roads are going to become flooded again," Groves says. "We've seen it throughout the county. A lot of people have posted pictures of those county roads that have been washed away or the whistles washed away. You don't know what's under that water, and a lot of times it may be nothing."

The Verdigris river at Coffeyville is expected to crest at 24.4 feet Wednesday afternoon, with the river at moderate flood stage, but well below the record of 30.7 feet, In Allen county, the Neosho river outside of Iola is expected to crest at 22.5 feet Wednesday afternoon, putting the river at moderate flooding. It is expected to stay in either the moderate or minor flood stages through the end of the week. In Chanute, the Neosho river is expected to crest at 35 feet early Monday morning, and then begin falling. This puts the river on the border between moderate and major flood stage, but well below the record of 40.9 feet.

