First presumptive positive COVID-19 case announced in Joplin

JOPLIN, MO. — The first official presumptive positive case in Joplin city limits has been announced.
The Joplin Health Department says it does not appear to be a travel-related case.
It is an adult in the city, but no additional identifying factors have been released. Anyone who may have been in contact with this person will be notified by the Health Department.
Here is the full press release from the city of Joplin:
The Joplin Health Department today announces the first presumptive positive case of COVID-19 in an adult in the city of Joplin. In consultation with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, this is considered a case and therefore will be investigated as such.
To protect the patient’s right to privacy, identifying information will not be provided. As part of the regular practice of disease investigation, the Health Department will notify people who have had contact with the patient. This does not appear to be a travel-related case.
The Joplin Health Department staff are working with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services to determine any close contacts of this individual who were possibly exposed. If exposed, health officials will provide guidance to these individuals and monitor them closely for the development of symptoms.
For more information about COVID-19, visit our website: https://www.joplinmo.org/1056/COVID-19 or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's website at https://www.cdc.gov/