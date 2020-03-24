First presumptive positive COVID-19 case announced in Joplin

JOPLIN, MO. — The first official presumptive positive case in Joplin city limits has been announced.

The Joplin Health Department says it does not appear to be a travel-related case.

It is an adult in the city, but no additional identifying factors have been released. Anyone who may have been in contact with this person will be notified by the Health Department.

Here is the full press release from the city of Joplin: