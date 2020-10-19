First performance held at PHS

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Pittsburg High School Theatre held its first performance this year.

Sunday afternoon they had a live performance of clue, which was live streamed.

The school practiced social distancing and limited the number of guests to 25% capacity.

The theatre director says all the students were excited for today’s performance since the pandemic impacted the last school year.

Jason Huffman, Theater Director of Pittsburg High School, says, “Because the way the school year ended last year we ended in march and everybody lost out on a lot and so they didn’t get their final performances they didn’t get to be with their friends, the seniors lost out the juniors lost out on getting to be with their friends and this year getting to start back in and hit the ground running is really important to them.”

Their next performance will be a musical review called “forbidden Broadway’s biggest hits.”